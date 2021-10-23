Erdogan says 10 ambassadors who backed activist are 'persona non grata' in Turkey

Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said 10 ambassadors, including those from the US and France, were "persona non grata" after they issued a statement in support of a jailed activist.

