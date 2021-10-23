Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said 10 ambassadors, including those from the US and France, were "persona non grata" after they issued a statement in support of a jailed activist.Full Article
Erdogan says 10 ambassadors who backed activist are 'persona non grata' in Turkey
