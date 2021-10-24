ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: Baba Ramdev makes BIG statement
Published
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday, ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match, said that the game is against national interestFull Article
Published
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday, ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match, said that the game is against national interestFull Article
As fans across the world prepare for the high-voltage clash, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed confidence that Pakistan..
Kieron Pollard showed some spark when he hit a 10-ball 23 with five boundaries against Pakistan and his finishing skills will play..