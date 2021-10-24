Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young get married: 'Flipped her name for good'
Published
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young wed in Santa Barbara over the weekend. HGTV's "Flip or Flop" and "Selling Sunset" stars started dating in 2016.
Published
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young wed in Santa Barbara over the weekend. HGTV's "Flip or Flop" and "Selling Sunset" stars started dating in 2016.
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are now husband and wife ... after tying the knot Saturday in a ritzy ceremony. Eyewitnesses..
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially married! The duo tied the knot on Oct. 23 after two years of dating.