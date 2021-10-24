IND vs PAK: When Rishabh Pant had blocked Urvashi Rautela on Whatsapp
Published
Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela was in attendance in Dubai for India vs Pakistan game and was seen cheering for Rishabh Pant in the stands.Full Article
Published
Bollywood actor and model Urvashi Rautela was in attendance in Dubai for India vs Pakistan game and was seen cheering for Rishabh Pant in the stands.Full Article
Bollywood actors and many other dignitaries were present in the stadium for the marquee clash between India and Pakistan.