'I beg you': Fox News' Neil Cavuto urges people to put politics aside and get vaccine
Published
Fox News veteran Neil Cavuto is urging viewers to set politics aside and get vaccinated less than a week after announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis.
Published
Fox News veteran Neil Cavuto is urging viewers to set politics aside and get vaccinated less than a week after announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis.
CNN’s Jim Acosta and Brian Stelter discuss Fox News host Neil Cavuto speaking out in support of Covid-19 vaccines, despite others..