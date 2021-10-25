'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler aka Gunther passes away, fans heartbroken
Gunther worked as a waiter and manager in `Friends` coffee house, Central Perk. He also worked on several other projects such as `Scrubs` etc.Full Article
Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit NBC sitcom “Friends,” has died. He was 59.
Actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the sitcom Friends, passed away on Sunday at age 59 from prostate..