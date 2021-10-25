Sudanese Officials Detained by Military Amid Fears of a Coup
Demonstrators filled the streets, burning tires and chanting slogans in the capital, Khartoum, and there was a “significant disruption” to the internet.Full Article
The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, Sudan’s main pro-democratic political group, has called on people to take to the..