Production bosses have made the decision to "wrap the set" on the film Rust after Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that fatally killed a cinematographer.Full Article
Rust film bosses 'wrap the set' after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins
Calls to Ban Guns on Movie Sets Grow After Baldwin Shooting
VOA News
Calls were growing Sunday to ban the use of firearms in movie-making, as Hollywood struggled to come to terms with Alec Baldwin's..
Rust’ First AD Had Personal Behavior Complaint Filed On Past Project; Police Probe On Alec Baldwin Film Fatal Shooting Continues
Upworthy
Alec Baldwin 'inconsolable' after deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting, 'canceling other projects': report
FOXNews.com
Family of Halyna Hutchins mourns slain cinematographer as investigation into 'Rust' shooting continues
CTV News
Cinematographer killed on 'Rust' movie set remembered by family, friends
PIX 11
Halyna Hutchins' sister speaks out after deadly shooting on 'Rust' movie set
FOXNews.com
The sister of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot when Alec Baldwin allegedly discharged a prop gun..
What We Know About Alec Baldwin’s Fatal Shooting
Upworthy
News24.com | Rust crew complained about work conditions before prop gun shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins - reports
News24
Prop Gun in Alec Baldwin Accidental Movie Set Shooting Had Live Rounds, Police Say
VOA News
Hollywood mourns Halyna Hutchins as anger mounts over fatal film set shooting
SBS