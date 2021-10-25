Hertz to buy 100,000 Teslas as rental car company pivots toward electric vehicles
Published
Hertz plans to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and install EV chargers at its locations. The rental car agency survived bankruptcy in 2020.
Published
Hertz plans to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles and install EV chargers at its locations. The rental car agency survived bankruptcy in 2020.
DETROIT (AP) — Car rental company Hertz is ordering 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla.
The company says it's buying..
Like shopping for any used car, you’ll want to check an electric vehicle’s crash and repair history, along with the odometer...