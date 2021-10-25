Daughter's death drives mom to push for change to Ontario's addictions treatment system
Carolyn Karle's daughter died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this fall, and is now working to bring more attention to the need for post-treatment care in Ontario, including starting a foundation in Dayna's name. After her daughter died of an accidental overdose earlier this fall in Thunder Bay, Ont., Carolyn Karle wants to see change to Ontario's mental health and addictions system.Full Article