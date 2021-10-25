Former 'Bachelor' host Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are engaged: 'The next chapter starts now!'
Former "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison, 50, revealed that he and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Zima, 33, are getting married.
Four months after exiting the Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison is ready for a new journey. The former ABC host took to Instagram..