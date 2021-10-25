Boise Mall Shooting: At Least 2 Killed and 4 Injured
Published
A police officer was among those injured after officers responded to reports of a shooting at Boise Towne Square in Idaho.Full Article
Published
A police officer was among those injured after officers responded to reports of a shooting at Boise Towne Square in Idaho.Full Article
Six people, including a police officer, were injured when shots were reportedly fired at an Idaho mall, according to tweets from..
Police in Boise, Idaho, said Monday that five people and a police officer have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They..
At least six people are injured, including one police officer, after a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, authorities said..