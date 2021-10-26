Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status
Published
The Imperial House Law allows only male succession. Female members of the royal family must renounce their royal status when they marry a commoner.Full Article
Published
The Imperial House Law allows only male succession. Female members of the royal family must renounce their royal status when they marry a commoner.Full Article
After a three-year delay, Japan’s Princess Mako will finally marry her commoner fiancé Kei Komuro. The couple has been mired in..