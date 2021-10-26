Aryan Khan case: NCB alleges Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani influenced witness
Published
The Bombay High Court is hearing the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and two other accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.Full Article
Published
The Bombay High Court is hearing the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and two other accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.Full Article
The NCB has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the claims made by a witness, Prabhakar Sail, in the cruise drugs case of an extortion..
Aryan Khan`s advocates submitted to the HC an additional note, stating that he has nothing to do with the allegations and counter..