A former police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard has lodged an appeal to reduce the length of his sentence.Full Article
Sarah Everard's killer to appeal whole life sentence
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens launches appeal against sentence
Daily Record
The former Metropolitan Police officer is now appealing his sentence having been given a whole-life prison term.
-
Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens applies to appeal against whole-life sentence
BBC News
-
Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens appeals against whole-life sentence
BBC Local News
-
Sarah Everard murder: Wayne Couzens appeals whole-life sentence
BBC News
-
Met officer who murdered Sarah Everard lodges appeal against whole-life sentence
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
PM: Massive job to give women confidence in police
ODN
Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists women should have confidence in the police although acknowledges more needs to be done to..