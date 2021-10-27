Rail strike action during COP26 called off after pay deal agreed
Published
The RMT accepts a new pay offer which will provide its ScotRail members with a 2.5% pay rise.Full Article
An ongoing dispute over pay and conditions could see the RMT rail union go on strike between November 1 and 12 if a deal is not..
Refuse and rail workers are expected to go on strike during the climate change summit amid disputes over pay and working..