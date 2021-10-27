Fight Over Toni Morrison Novel Inflames Virginia Governor's Race
A Republican ad featured a mother who had tried to have “Beloved” banned from her son’s curriculum. Democrats saw a coded racist message.Full Article
Youngkin produced an ad featuring a woman who lobbied to have the acclaimed novel removed from her son's AP English curriculum