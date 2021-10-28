Cristiano Ronaldo: Are Man Utd being helped or hindered by Portugal legend?
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored important goals already for Manchester United but they are not playing well. Is he helping or hindering them?Full Article
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored important goals already for Manchester United but they are not playing well. Is he helping or hindering them?Full Article
Gary Lineker took to social media to salute Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal star’s late header sealed a thrilling 3-2..