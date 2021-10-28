Who killed Johnny? A Chicago officer shot a teen in the back, but the boy's accomplice went to prison
Published
The 2002 shooting and subsequent sentencing highlights the controversy about felony murder charges, which are used in 41 states.
Published
The 2002 shooting and subsequent sentencing highlights the controversy about felony murder charges, which are used in 41 states.
Sure, Hulu's got a great catalogue of current and recent TV hits, not to mention a pretty impressive originals lineup of its own...