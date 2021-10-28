UK summons French ambassador as fishing row escalates
The UK has summoned the French ambassador after a British scallop trawler was detained - as a row over fishing rights continues to escalate.Full Article
The two countries have feuded over fishing rights after the UK's decision to leave the EU. The move comes after France seized a..
Boris Johnson’s Government has condemned “unjustified” French threats and summoned the country’s ambassador in London as..