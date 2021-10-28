Two weeks of global leaders meeting to save the world begin with a one-on-one between the leader of the planet's biggest religious denomination and its most powerful superpower.Full Article
Joe Biden arrives in Rome for meeting with Pope Francis ahead of G20 and COP26
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Vatican Cancels Live Broadcast of Biden Meeting Pope
Mediaite
The Vatican has canceled its live broadcast of President Joe Biden greeting Pope Francis.
-
Joe Biden Departs for Rome to Meet Pope as the Vatican Changes Live Broadcast Plan and Will Only Provide Edited Footage
HNGN
-
Vatican Cancels Live TV Broadcast of Biden Greeting Pope
VOA News
-
For Biden and Pope, Meeting Is Personal and Political
VOA News
-
Long tradition of Popes meeting U.S. Presidents
USATODAY.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope
Upworthy
The Vatican has abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis
-
Journalists protest as Vatican cancels live coverage of Joe Biden greeting Pope Francis
CNA
-
Biden Heading to G-20, COP26
VOA News
-
Debate over abortion, communion in the spotlight for Biden's meeting with Pope Francis
USATODAY.com
-
Vatican blocks live coverage of Pope-Biden meeting (AP)
Catholic Culture