NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result expected TODAY: Check expected cut-off
Published
Around 16 lakh students appeared for the NEET 2021 entrance exam which was conducted across the country on September 12 at 3,800 centres.Full Article
Published
Around 16 lakh students appeared for the NEET 2021 entrance exam which was conducted across the country on September 12 at 3,800 centres.Full Article
The NEET result 2021 is likely to be declared soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday (October 28) allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam..