Twitter trolls Facebook after company announces name change to 'Meta'
Published
Zuckerberg said 'Facebook' name just doesn't encompass 'everything we do' anymore, since the company now includes Instagram, Messenger and much more.Full Article
Published
Zuckerberg said 'Facebook' name just doesn't encompass 'everything we do' anymore, since the company now includes Instagram, Messenger and much more.Full Article
Watch VideoNine months after being expelled from social media for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, former..