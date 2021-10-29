Daryl Maguire was in Gladys Berejiklian's 'love circle', ICAC hears

Daryl Maguire was in Gladys Berejiklian's 'love circle', ICAC hears

SBS

Published

Former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has told an inquiry that even in hindsight she would not have disclosed her relationship with former MP Daryl Maguire.

Full Article