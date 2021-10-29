NTA NEET Result 2021: NEET-UG scorecards to be released at neet.nta.nic.in SOON - Direct link
Published
The agency had told in court that the final result was ready to be declared. Therefore, candidates can expect the result soon.Full Article
Published
The agency had told in court that the final result was ready to be declared. Therefore, candidates can expect the result soon.Full Article
As lakhs of NEET aspirants are waiting for the release of NEET 2021 entrance exam result it is expected that NTA would release..