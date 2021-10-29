Menopause: HRT prescription costs to fall, says government
Women will now only pay once a year for the menopause treatment in England after Labour MP's campaign.Full Article
Campaigners have celebrated the Government’s pledge to act to help break the menopause taboo at a rally outside Parliament.