Brexit minister warns UK will retaliate against French fishing threats with 'practical responses'
Published
The UK's Brexit minister has threatened to retaliate in the escalating fishing row with France with "practical responses".Full Article
Published
The UK's Brexit minister has threatened to retaliate in the escalating fishing row with France with "practical responses".Full Article
The UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said there could be retaliation if France goes ahead with threats to stop UK vessels..