More than 1.6 million people to be invited for COVID booster jabs

More than 1.6 million people will be invited to book their COVID-19 booster jab next week as the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out.Full Article
NHS England is relaxing booking rules to help higher-risk people get their top-up jabs more quickly.
