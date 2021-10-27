'Passing' as white: How making new film helped explain Rebecca Hall's family history

'Passing' as white: How making new film helped explain Rebecca Hall's family history

Sky News

Published

Rebecca Hall was in her mid-20s when she first started to understand her complicated family history. The British actress-turned-director says most would look at her fair complexion and dark hair and see "English rose", she says - but looks are never the end of a person's story.

Full Article