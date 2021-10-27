Rebecca Hall was in her mid-20s when she first started to understand her complicated family history. The British actress-turned-director says most would look at her fair complexion and dark hair and see "English rose", she says - but looks are never the end of a person's story.Full Article
'Passing' as white: How making new film helped explain Rebecca Hall's family history
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
17 terrifying creepypastas guaranteed to keep you up at night
Mashable
The classic tradition of telling ghost stories 'round a campfire has undergone a digital upgrade with creepypastas — scary..