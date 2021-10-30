A drug smuggler has been jailed for 20 years after using a shipment of children's toys to bring cocaine into the UK, police have said.Full Article
Essex drug smuggler jailed for 20 years after importing cocaine hidden in children's toys
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Drug smuggler jailed for 20 years after importing cocaine hidden in shipment of children's toys
A drug smuggler has been jailed for 20 years after using a shipment of children's toys to bring cocaine into the UK, police have..
Sky News