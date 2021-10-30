The Prince of Wales will tell world leaders the lives of future generations are "in your hands" and they can no longer ignore "the despairing voices of young people" as he makes his case about the climate crisis ahead of COP26.Full Article
Prince Charles to address world leaders at G20 summit on climate change
