UK records another 41,278 COVID cases and 166 related deaths
Published
A further 41,278 coronavirus cases and 166 related deaths have been reported in the UK, the latest government figures show.Full Article
Published
A further 41,278 coronavirus cases and 166 related deaths have been reported in the UK, the latest government figures show.Full Article
A further eight Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
A new study says it is crucial that pregnant and breastfeeding women receive both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19..