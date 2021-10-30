Northern lights on Halloween weekend: Here's where a 'ghostly green glow' could be visible
Most northern states could see the northern lights. Some areas farther south might be able to see them on the horizon, a projection says.
Some parts of the U.S. are in for a witchy sky this Halloween weekend. Thanks to a solar flare and a "coronal mass ejection" (a..