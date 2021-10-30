Thunberg arrives in Glasgow ahead of COP26
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Saturday, a day before the start of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26Full Article
The 18-year-old activist invited all striking workers to join her for the COP26 Climate Strike, which will march through the city..