Members of the National Trust have voted to ban trail hunting over fears it is being used as a "smokescreen" for chasing and killing foxes.Full Article
'Enough is enough': National Trust members vote to ban trail hunting
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
National Trust members vote to ban trail hunting on its land
Wales Online
The membership voted on the decision at its annual general meeting
-
National Trust members vote to ban trail hunts on its land
BBC News
-
National Trust members vote to ban trail hunting
Belfast Telegraph
-
National Trust members vote on proposal to ban trail hunting
Belfast Telegraph
-
The Inside Story-Fighting the Pandemic TRANSCRIPT
VOA News