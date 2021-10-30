Champion Milwaukee Bucks will be first NBA team to visit White House since 2016
Published
President Joe Biden will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the White House on Nov. 8 to commemorate their 2020-21 NBA championship season.
Published
President Joe Biden will welcome the Milwaukee Bucks to the White House on Nov. 8 to commemorate their 2020-21 NBA championship season.
The Milwaukee Bucks are scheduled to make their trip to the White House to celebrate winning the 2021 NBA title on Nov. 8, sources..