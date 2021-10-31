NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: Scorecards SOON at neet.nta.nic.in, latest counselling update

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: Scorecards SOON at neet.nta.nic.in, latest counselling update

DNA

Published

NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result: The official website of the Medical Counselling Committee has been updated.

Full Article