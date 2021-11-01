'Best space tacos yet': Astronauts make tacos with first chili peppers grown aboard ISS
Published
Astronauts taste the first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing a "taco fiesta" aboard the International Space Station.Full Article
Published
Astronauts taste the first-ever chili peppers grown in space by preparing a "taco fiesta" aboard the International Space Station.Full Article
Astronauts at the International Space Station added Hatch chile peppers to their tacos after growing the fruit for months.