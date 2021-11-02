Verry Elleegant wins Melbourne Cup
Verry Elleegant has claimed Australia's most prestigious horse race ahead of favourite Incentivise and British hope Spanish Mission.Full Article
Levin experienced its own piece of Melbourne Cup magic on Tuesday. Cheering home winner Verry Elleegant from his television set at..
Verry Elleegant surged home to beat hot favorite Incentivise and win the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, giving high-profile trainer..