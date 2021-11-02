T20 World Cup 2021: Shoaib Akhtar says Team India divided into two groups - Here's why
Published
Former Pakistan pacer claimed that the Indian team is divided into two camps after their two consecutive losses in T20 World Cup 2021.Full Article
Published
Former Pakistan pacer claimed that the Indian team is divided into two camps after their two consecutive losses in T20 World Cup 2021.Full Article
Afghanistan as they have to beat New Zealand for Team India to have any semi-final qualification hopes in the ongoing T20 World..
After the horrors of the first two games, Team India got off to an amazing start as Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi chose to bowl..