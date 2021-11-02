Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame is suing Netflix, claiming the streamer did not have permission to use footage of her in a second series of the show.Full Article
Carole Baskin suing Netflix for including her in season two of Tiger King
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
JUST IN: Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Tiger King 2 Footage
Mediaite
Carole Baskin is suing Netflix over Tiger King 2, arguing the filmmakers cannot use footage of them for this sequel series.
-
Tiger King 2: Carole Baskin sues Netflix over unagreed footage
BBC News
-
Carole Baskin and her husband are suing Netflix over film footage of the couple used in upcoming 'Tiger King 2'
Business Insider
-
Carole Baskin sues Netflix over 'Tiger King' season 2 footage
Upworthy
-
Tiger King' star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over Season 2 footage
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Carole Baskin Sues Netflix for Using Footage of Her in ‘Tiger King 2’
Upworthy
Carole Baskin is suing Netflix for using footage of her in the upcoming “Tiger King 2” series. Baskin and her husband, Howard..