Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic's nemesis, sues Netflix for footage in 'Tiger King 2'
Published
In a lawsuit, Carole Baskin says the trailer for Tiger King 2 "gives the false impression that the Baskins endorse or at least agreed to participate."
Carole Baskin is suing Netflix over Tiger King 2, arguing the filmmakers cannot use footage of them for this sequel series.