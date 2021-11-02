Extinction Rebellion group protests outside JP Morgan in Glasgow
Published
Members of the Exctinction Rebellion group hold a protest outside of the headquarters of JP Morgan bank in the city centre of GlasgowFull Article
Published
Members of the Exctinction Rebellion group hold a protest outside of the headquarters of JP Morgan bank in the city centre of GlasgowFull Article
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion (XR) staged a protest outside the JP Morgan office in Glasgow. Report by Avagninag...