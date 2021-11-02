Joe Biden says Xi Jinping made a 'big mistake' by not attending COP26
Joe Biden has slammed China for not attending the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow.Full Article
President Joe Biden has said Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's failure to turn up to the COP26 climate summit is a "big mistake".
Watch VideoWorld leaders turned up the heat and resorted to end-of-the-world rhetoric Monday in an attempt to bring new urgency to..