Democrat Eric Adams elected New York City mayor, defeats longshot Curtis Sliwa
Eric Adams cruised to victory Tuesday to become New York's next mayor. The former police captain defeated Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.
Democrat Eric Adams has been elected the 110th mayor of New York City, CNN projects, defeating Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa...
