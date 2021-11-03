Australia: 4-year-old missing girl rescued after 2 weeks
Published
Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" after disappearing from her family's tent during a camping trip on Australia's remote west coast.Full Article
Published
Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" after disappearing from her family's tent during a camping trip on Australia's remote west coast.Full Article
Cleo Smith was found "alive and well" after disappearing from her family's tent during a camping trip on Australia's remote west..
A four-year-old girl who went missing from a remote campsite more than two weeks ago in Western Australia has been found alive,..