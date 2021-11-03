Atlanta shuts out Houston Astros 7-0 to win World Series title
Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and Atlanta breezed to its first World Series championship since 1995, hammering the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night in Game 6.Full Article
Astros shortstop Carlos Correa's postgame reflections were jarring after the Atlanta Braves beat Houston in Game 6 to win the World..
Tom Verducci spoke with Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker after their Game 6 loss to the Atlanta Braves.