Police who found missing Cleo Smith in a locked house in Australia say they were "shocked" and then "elated" when the four-year-old confirmed: "My name is Cleo."Full Article
'My name is Cleo': Missing four-year-old found in locked house
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Cleo Smith found: Police share moment missing 4-year-old was rescued
Yahoo News
Australian police have shared an emotional video of the moment missing Cleo Smith was rescued from a house in Carnarvon. The..
Four-year-old Cleo Smith found seven minutes from family home
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Missing Cleo Smith found alive in locked house two weeks after four-year-old vanished from campsite
Daily Record
Cleo Smith - branded 'Australia's Madeleine McCann' - vanished from a campsite in Carnarvon, north of Perth, on October 16.
Four-year-old Australian girl Cleo Smith found alive, man in custody
New Zealand Herald