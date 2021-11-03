'Critical race theory' divides. Maybe that's the point? U.S. race history isn't a theory.
Published
'Critical race theory' means whatever supporters or critics say it does, which keeps us divided on history and race. It doesn't have to be this way.
Published
'Critical race theory' means whatever supporters or critics say it does, which keeps us divided on history and race. It doesn't have to be this way.
The followers of French television talk-show provocateur Eric Zemmour like to compare him to America's former President Donald..