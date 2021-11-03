Britney Spears blames mum for 'ruining my life' with conservatorship
Published
The star claims the legal arrangement was her mother's idea, and "she secretly ruined my life".Full Article
Published
The star claims the legal arrangement was her mother's idea, and "she secretly ruined my life".Full Article
Britney Spears is exposing her entire family for not supporting her during her 13-year conservatorship while thanking her attorney..
This week on “Pop Off,” CNN reporter Lisa Respers France talks all things Britney Spears, from her “Star Search” years to..